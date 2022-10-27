Sammy Watkins Makes His Feelings On The Bills Very Clear

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 11: Sammy Watkins #11 of the Green Bay Packers on the field against the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Packers 23-7. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) David Berding/Getty Images

This Sunday's game in Buffalo is going to be a meaningful one for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins.

It will be the first time Watkins has played in Buffalo since the Bills traded him in 2017. Watkins was a first-round pick of the Bills in 2014 and spent his first three NFL seasons with the organization.

More than five years after he was dealt to the Los Angeles Rams, Watkins told reporters that Buffalo will always hold a special place in his heart.

“I had some of my best times there,” Watkins said on Wednesday. “People don’t know that was my childhood team and it is still my team. So to play for an organization that I love, I liked as a kid growing up is definitely a blessing. And I have some of my best memories.”

After missing four games with a hamstring injury, Watkins returned to the Green Bay lineup last weekend, catching two passes for 36 yards in a loss to Washington.

The Packers are in the middle of a three-game losing streak, and it will be hard to snap it against the NFL's Super Bowl favorite this weekend.

“That’s the best team so far in the NFL. It’s going to be great,” Watkins said about the matchup against the Bills.

Green Bay and Buffalo will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC.