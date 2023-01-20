Sean McDermott Asked If Damar Hamlin Will Attend Bills-Bengals Game

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 17: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates with fans after an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

On Sunday, the Bills will face the Bengals with a trip to the AFC Championship Game at stake. These two teams met back in Week 17, but the game was never completed due to a scary situation involving Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. After spending roughly a week in the hospital, he returned to Buffalo to continue his recovery.

Speaking to the media Friday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott was asked if Hamlin will attend this weekend's playoff game.

McDermott said he doesn't know if Hamlin will be at the game this Sunday. Nonetheless, he's glad that Hamlin is back in the locker room and receiving support from his teammates.

Hamlin's friend and business partner, Jordon Rooney, recently discussed the second-year safety's recovery process.

"Despite being out of the hospital, Damar still has a lengthy recovery," Rooney said, via ESPN. "Damar still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly. He has visited with the team a few times but he still gets winded very easily. He's upbeat and positive and ready to continue to overcome this."

Make no mistake about it, Bills fans would love to see Hamlin at the game this Sunday. However, all that matters right now is that he continues to get better each day.