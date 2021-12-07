Sean McDermott Has Telling Response To Brian Daboll Question

Sean McDermott was not a fan of Brian Daboll‘s offensive game-plan against the Patriots on Monday night.

A reporter asked McDermott about Daboll’s ability to set up the offense for success following the Bills‘ pivotal loss to the Patriots. In most instances, a head coach would back his assistant.

However, McDermott wasn’t willing to hand out compliments for free. He criticized Daboll pretty good after the game.

“Well, I didn’t think honestly we took advantage of opportunities tonight,” McDermott said, via Pro Football Talk. “I really didn’t. I mean, the ball’s at the 40 yard line. You know? We’re one for four in the red zone. So we’ve got to figure that part of it out.”

That’s one unhappy head coach.

There’s no spinning this. Sean McDermott wasn’t a fan of Brian Daboll’s approach to Monday night’s game. Can you blame him?

The Patriots came in with a game-plan and stuck to it. Perhaps what’s most frustrating for Buffalo is that it was beatable. But the Bills didn’t do enough on the offensive end to counter New England’s approach.

The Patriots are now 9-4 and sit alone atop the AFC East. The Bills, meanwhile, are 7-5 and will be scrapping to stay alive in the AFC’s Wild Card chase.

That has to sting for a Buffalo team many thought would be the easy favorite to emerge from the AFC this season.

The Bills will try and get back in the win column this Sunday vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.