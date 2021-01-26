Sean McDermott Names 1 Area Bills Have To Improve

The Bills’ passing attack flourished this season. Buffalo’s running game remains a work in progress.

Head coach Sean McDermott admitted in an interview this week the Bills have to improve their rushing attack for the 2021 season. Doing so would alleviate the burden currently on Josh Allen’s shoulders.

“I can start off by saying we’ve got to be able to run the football better,” McDermott said this week, via Pro Football Talk.

The Bills’ rushing woes were exposed in the postseason. Josh Allen led the team in rushing yards (145) in Buffalo’s three postseason games. Running back Devin Singletary totaled just 63 yards, less than half of Allen’s rushing total.

Buffalo as a team averaged 4.2 yards per carry during the 2020 season. Singletary led the way with 687 yards and two touchdowns on 156 attempts. Rookie Zack Moss also made an impact, carrying the rock 112 times for 481 yards and four touchdowns.

Moss and Singletary are both more than capable of handling the Bills’ rushing attack this next season. But if Buffalo can improve in the running backs department, it will.

Josh Allen has been on his own in the backfield as the Bills have struggled running the football. Adding a quality back to the backfield would give the offense a whole new spark.

The Bills will select 30th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, which is a prime position to take a top running back prospect. Doing so could be a game-changer.