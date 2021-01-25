NFL Fans Are Crushing Sean McDermott On Sunday Night

Sean McDermott was one of the most-aggressive fourth-down play callers in the NFL during the regular season, but that isn’t the case tonight.

Buffalo is trailing Kansas City, 31-15, at the end of the third quarter in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night.

The Bills have repeatedly settled for field goals inside of the red zone. That’s an interesting strategy against a Patrick Mahomes-led offense.

Unsurprisingly, McDermott is getting crushed for his decision making.

“How can McDermott keep settling for field goals??? This is a very healthy Mahomes in his home. What, are you just trying to make it look respectable???” FOX Sports 1’s Skip Bayless tweeted.

How can McDermott keep settling for field goals??? This is a very healthy Mahomes in his home. What, are you just trying to make it look respectable??? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 25, 2021

“I am stunned. McDermott has been one of the most aggressive fourth-down coaches all year. WHAT THE HELL,” Aaron Schatz wrote.

I am stunned. McDermott has been one of the most aggressive fourth-down coaches all year. WHAT THE HELL. — Aaron Schatz 🏈 (@FO_ASchatz) January 25, 2021

“Sean McDermott has apparently not checked Twitter since the last time he settled for a field goal,” another fan joked.

Sean McDermott has apparently not checked Twitter since the last time he settled for a field goal. — Mick Shaffer (@mickshaffer) January 25, 2021

McDermott probably didn’t watch the NFC Championship Game, as he was preparing for his own contest, but Matt LaFleur was ripped for his field goal decision, too.

The Packers lost to the Buccaneers. Will the Bills now fall to the Chiefs as well?

It sure looks that way.