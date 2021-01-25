The Spun

NFL Fans Are Crushing Sean McDermott On Sunday Night

Bills head coach Sean McDermott on Sunday.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 24: Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills looks on in the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Sean McDermott was one of the most-aggressive fourth-down play callers in the NFL during the regular season, but that isn’t the case tonight.

Buffalo is trailing Kansas City, 31-15, at the end of the third quarter in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night.

The Bills have repeatedly settled for field goals inside of the red zone. That’s an interesting strategy against a Patrick Mahomes-led offense.

Unsurprisingly, McDermott is getting crushed for his decision making.

“How can McDermott keep settling for field goals??? This is a very healthy Mahomes in his home. What, are you just trying to make it look respectable???” FOX Sports 1’s Skip Bayless tweeted.

“I am stunned. McDermott has been one of the most aggressive fourth-down coaches all year. WHAT THE HELL,” Aaron Schatz wrote.

“Sean McDermott has apparently not checked Twitter since the last time he settled for a field goal,” another fan joked.

McDermott probably didn’t watch the NFC Championship Game, as he was preparing for his own contest, but Matt LaFleur was ripped for his field goal decision, too.

The Packers lost to the Buccaneers. Will the Bills now fall to the Chiefs as well?

It sure looks that way.


