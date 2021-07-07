Sean McDermott Reacts To Cole Beasley’s Controversial Comments

Earlier this year, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley unleashed a rant on Twitter regarding the NFL and NFL Players Association.

“The players association is a joke. Call it something different. It’s not for the players,” Beasley wrote on Twitter. “Everyone gives me the 98 percent of people who are vaccinated don’t get covid again. The odds of me getting in the NFL and playing for 10 years are lower than that and I’m here. … So what are we really talking about? I understand completely why the NFL is doing this. It gives them back the freedom to make the most money as possible again if everyone is vaccinated. But will anyone fight for the players or nah?”

Bills head coach Sean McDermott addressed Beasley’s rant during an interview with Thad Brown. McDermott said that he spoke with the veteran wideout about his social media outburst.

“Certainly respect Cole’s opinion. I think that’s where we are as a world,” McDermott said, via RochesterFirst.com. “Got a lot of different people having a lot of different opinions. The best thing we can do is respect each other’s positions.”

Fortunately for Bills fans, McDermott doesn’t believe Beasley’s comments will negatively impact the locker room.

“I trust the players in a our locker room that they’re going to make good decisions and we’re gonna be where we need to be when the season rolls around.”

Sean McDermott said today he has spoken with Cole Beasley following the #Bills wide receiver's recent Covid Twitter rant. He discussed whether Bills vs. everybody in social media might continue to be an issue. #billsmafiahttps://t.co/DqTVtQ6pNG — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) July 7, 2021

Beasley played a huge role in Buffalo’s offense last season, hauling in 82 passes for 967 yards and four touchdowns.

The Bills are hopeful that Beasley will make a similar impact this fall.