Sean McDermott Really Appreciated Bill Belichick’s Postgame Handshake

Last night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots symbolized the passing of the torch in the AFC East, as Sean McDermott’s team made a statement on national television.

The Bills already clinched their first division title since 1995 prior to Monday night’s game, but beating down the Patriots on the road was their way of proving they’re a legitimate Super Bowl contender this season.

Josh Allen led the way for the Bills, completing 27-of-36 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns. Stefon Diggs was on the receiving end of all but one of those touchdown passes, as he terrorized a secondary missing Stephon Gilmore.

After the game was officially over, McDermott had a long postgame handshake with Bill Belichick. It turns out that Belichick was very complimentary of Belichick.

“Yeah, I mean, listen, I’ve been on the other side of it before,” McDermott said, via Radio.com. “And so he was very complimentary, and I certainly appreciate that. And as you mentioned, a lot of respect for what he’s been able to do. So I just think it says a lot about the way we’re doing things as an organization, not just on the field what people see, but off the field.”

This is the longest postgame handshake I’ve ever seen Belichick give an opposing coach. McDermott after the game: “He was very complementary. …He's a legend in terms of what he’s been able to do. I certainly appreciated that and am humbled by it." pic.twitter.com/jCWAXo4wt6 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 29, 2020

This is the first season since 2008 that New England didn’t win the AFC East. It’s only fitting that a well-coached team like Buffalo snapped that incredible streak.