Sean McDermott Received A Cool Email Following Tonight’s Win

Bills head coach Sean McDermott received a very special email after Buffalo’s blowout win over the Broncos Saturday afternoon.

Yes, there was an NFL game on Saturday. Two to be exact. Why the league decided to schedule games during college football’s conference championship weekend has yet to be explained, but NFL fans certainly won’t complain.

The Bills beat the Broncos 48-19 Saturday afternoon as Buffalo moved to 11-3. It’s been a special season for McDermott and the Bills, so much so the head coach received a special email from a Bills legend.

McDermott revealed after Saturday night’s game he received an email from Mark Levy, the winningest coach in Bills’ history. McDermott was touched by Levy reaching out.

“I got an email from Marv Levy tonight,” McDermott revealed. “So awesome. So humbling. I really appreciate the relationship he and I have.”

This is special. It’s perfectly encapsulates the type of season the Bills are having.

Sean McDermott has done a tremendous job guiding the Bills to where they are today. Much of that has to do with Josh Allen’s progression.

Allen still has a few faults to sort through, but he’s starting to become the most dangerous quarterback in the NFL. He another great showing Saturday night in Buffalo’s victory over the Broncos.

The Bills have a good a chance as any this season to end their Super Bowl drought this year.