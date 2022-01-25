Sean McDermott Reveals He Considered Bold Move Late

The Buffalo Bills took a 36-33 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs with 13 seconds remaining on Sunday. That should’ve been the game, but the Chiefs managed to force overtime.

After a quick pass to Tyreek Hill for 19 yards, Patrick Mahomes hit Travis Kelce over the middle of the field for 25 yards. Harrison Butker then made a 49-yard field goal with the game on the line.

Plenty of fans questioned why Bills head coach Sean McDermott instructed his team to kick the ball through the end zone prior to this drive from the Chiefs. Others criticized the Bills’ defense for giving up 44 yards in just 10 seconds.

On Tuesday, McDermott revealed that he considered going with an odd strategy for the final drive of regulation. He said he considered the defense taking a five-yard penalty on the first play.

“It was thought about, I can promise you that,” McDermott said on Tuesday. “There’s give and take with everything.”

At the end of the day, the Bills didn’t execute. McDermott made that abundantly clear.

“I’m still going to get into specifics on that,” McDermott said. “It comes down to execution. We didn’t execute.”

The Bills will have to get through this entire offseason thinking about what could’ve been this year. It’s a brutal ending to what was a fun season for them, that’s for sure.