Sean McDermott Reveals The Bills’ Plan At Running Back

The Buffalo Bills took care of business last Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts, but they lost rookie tailback Zack Moss in the process. He was placed on injured reserve this week due to an ankle injury.

Moss has been a crucial piece to Buffalo’s ground game, especially in short-yardage situations. The Utah product finished his rookie season with 481 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

With a tough matchup waiting for the Bills this weekend, head coach Sean McDermott has just revealed how his offense will fill the void left behind by Moss.

The Bills will use TJ Yeldon in Moss’ role for this Saturday’s clash with the Baltimore Ravens. It’s an interesting decision by McDermott because Yeldon doesn’t have many reps under his belt this season.

Buffalo still has Devin Singletary at its disposal, but he’ll most likely be used as a receiver out of the backfield. He had 38 receptions for 269 yards during the regular season.

#Bills HC Sean McDermott said TJ Yeldon will be the one brought up in Zack Moss' spot. — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) January 14, 2021

McDermott also mentioned that Buffalo could elevate Antonio Williams from the practice squad for the AFC Divisional Round.

Due to all the uncertainty at running back, Josh Allen will have to do the heavy lifting for the Bills’ offense. In addition to throwing for 324 yards and two touchdowns last weekend, the former first-round pick led the team with 54 rushing yards.

A win this weekend would mark the Bills’ first appearance in the AFC Championship game since 1994.