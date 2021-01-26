Sean McDermott Sums Up Josh Allen’s 2020 Season

Josh Allen and the Bills’ season didn’t end the way they had aspired it would. There’s still plenty of reason to be optimistic about the team’s future, though.

Buffalo defied all odds this season, going 13-3 and winning the AFC East along the way. The Bills then rattled off impressive playoff wins over Indianapolis and Baltimore en route to the AFC Championship before falling to defending champion Kansas City.

Of all the Bills accomplished this past season, Allen is at the top of the ladder. The Wyoming alum was phenomenal this season, and some even believe he’s now on Patrick Mahomes’ level. We won’t go there just yet. But Allen was without a doubt one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL this season.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott is confident about his team’s quarterback moving forward. He had quite the high praise for Allen in an interview this week.

“There’s not a lot of teams that can answer that question and say, ‘Yes we have our quarterback,’” McDermott said, via Pro Football Talk. “I can tell you — and you’ve watched it — Josh Allen is a very good quarterback and one we can win with for years to come. So not getting into contract situations and all that type of jazz, but really just talking about Josh’s development this season, [it] was a huge step in our growth as a team. It was a huge step in his growth as a player, on and off the field. And I bet you if you polled anyone inside this building in particular, we’d get probably a unanimous vote that Josh Allen certainly proved himself and what he can do. Does that mean he’s perfect? No. Does that mean he’s got work to do? Yes, just like all of us.”

Josh Allen improved tremendously from year two to year three. What does year four have in store?

One thing’s for sure – the Bills aren’t going anywhere. They’ll be in the thick of the AFC race for years to come.

Allen has MVP written all over him next season as the Bills aim to bounce back and win the AFC.