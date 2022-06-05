Speculation Is Swirling About Ryan Fitzpatrick 1-Day Contract

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 09: Ryan Fitzpatrick of the Washington Football Team watches play on the eighth green during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Last week, Ryan Fitzpatrick announced his retirement from the NFL after lengthy and nomadic career.

In total, Fitzpatrick played 17 seasons with nine teams. He spent the most time with the Buffalo Bills, suiting up for the franchise from 2009-12.

Fitzpatrick has said in the past that Buffalo is his favorite NFL city, and he attended the Bills' home playoff game shirtless back in January.

With that being said, there's been speculation that Fitzpatrick might sign a one-day contract with the Bills so he can officially "retire" as a member of the organization. The journeyman quarterback actually addressed that possibility recently during an appearance on the Bull in the Basement podcast.

“I don’t know how any of that works,” Fitzpatrick said. “So, I haven’t talked to anyone about it.”

While we wait to see if Fitz wants to retire as a Bill, Amazon is reportedly in talks to add him to its NFL streaming coverage.

It seems like it would be a strong fit for the personable passer.

