Sports World Reacts To How ESPN Handled Tough Night

On Monday night, Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest against the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field before he was transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

At first, the NFL temporarily suspended play. ESPN's Suzy Kolber, Booger McFarland and Adam Schefter did their best to handle this delicate situation while they waited for an update from the league.

Eventually, the Bengals and Bills made it clear they wouldn't resume the game on Monday night.

As a result, ESPN had Ryan Clark and Scott Van Pelt discuss how serious and heartbreaking Hamlin's situation is on "SportsCenter."

Countless fans applauded Clark, Van Pelt and the rest of ESPN's crew for stepping up in an impossible spot.

"Ryan Clark, SVP, & the MNF crew handled an unprecedented situation as best they could last night," John Strickland tweeted. "Major kudos. They did an outstanding job of combining professional rationale, reporting the facts, & having human decency all at the same time. Audience needed it."

"Thankful for how Booger McFarland, Lisa Salters, Ryan Clark and SVP have humanized this evening," Trevor Sikkema wrote. "So many eyes and ears watching this game and this broadcast, and needed to hear their tone and the perspective they’ve shown."

"Thank you to everyone on TV last night for their compassion and thoughtfulness in their coverage," one person said. "Buck, Aikman, Lisa, Suzy, Booger, Adam, SVP, Ryan Clark, Coley, Ben. It felt like you were helping all of us keep it together while navigating a near impossible situation."

"Ryan Clark, SVP, Lisa Salters....bravo to all of you tonight," another person wrote.

Hamlin is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.

Our thoughts are with Hamlin and his family right now.