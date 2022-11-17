State Of Emergency Declared Before Week 11 NFL Game

(Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency this Thursday morning regarding the snowstorm that's set to hit the Buffalo region.

With the Bills set to host the Browns this weekend, it's very possible the NFL relocates the game.

The current forecast from the National Weather Service has Buffalo receiving more than four feet of snow.

This snowstorm is supposed to be so severe that Gov. Hochul said it could be life-threatening if people don't take the right precautions.

"What we're talking about is a major, major storm," Hochul said." "This is considered an extreme event, an extreme weather event. That means it's dangerous. It also means it's life-threatening."

Buffalo could end up receiving three inches of snow per hour once this storm arrives.

This storm is supposed to impact upstate New York through Sunday.

As of now, the Bills are still set to take on the Browns in Buffalo.