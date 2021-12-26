Stefon Diggs Appears To Have Blunt Message For Patriots Fans After TD

The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots are playing a game that may determine the AFC East title. Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is having a big performance today, and he wants the Patriots fans to know about it.

After scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Patriots, Diggs decided to mouth off to a few Patriots fans. He pointed at them one at a time and told them to “shut the (bleep) up.”

Diggs has enjoyed plenty of success against the Patriots since joining the Buffalo Bills in 2020. Just last year he had nine receptions for 145 yards and three touchdowns at Gillette Stadium – a rarity for Patriots opponents.

In just four career games against the Patriots (three with Buffalo, one with the Vikings), Diggs has 24 receptions for 337 yards and three touchdowns. You can make that four touchdowns (at least) after today’s game.

Stefon Diggs scores a TD. Points to a few Patriots fans: “You, you, you, you, and you: Shut the f*** up." pic.twitter.com/DTKzWQB5kt — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 26, 2021

Stefon Diggs has been worth every penny that the Buffalo Bills traded to the Vikings for him in 2020. He helped turn them into an elite offense overnight and helped franchise quarterback Josh Allen realize his potential as an elite signal caller.

Diggs is a big reason that the Bills are on the verge of winning their second straight AFC East title – a feat they haven’t achieved since the Jim Kelly era.

Has Diggs silenced all of his doubters yet?

