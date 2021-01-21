Stefon Diggs Sums Up His AFC Championship Game Mindset

Stefon Diggs has had an incredible first year in Buffalo, leading the NFL with 127 receptions and 1,535 yards through the air in the regular season. The work continues this weekend, as the Buffalo Bills look to upset the Kansas City Chiefs and earn a spot in the Super Bowl.

Some might downplay what it means to compete for the chance to play in the Super Bowl. Diggs isn’t doing that either. He’s been pretty honest about where he and the team stand, a few days before the showdown with the Chiefs.

“I’m not one of those people who’s gonna lie,” Diggs told The Buffalo News. “I feel like people say it’s gonna be another game and to each his own. But for me I know it’s a big game. It really just comes down to being detailed in your work and using what got you there.

“You spent all year, you played a lot of football, and it’s all about executing. It’s gonna come down to which team executes better. And living in the moment because there’s gonna be some ups and gonna be some downs. But come out and give it everything you got. You gotta lay it all out there.”

Stefon Diggs is in the zone entering Bills' biggest game in years https://t.co/kM70lGMnUT — The Buffalo News (@TheBuffaloNews) January 21, 2021

Time for reflecting on the special season the Bills have had will come after the season, Stefon Diggs continued. On Sunday, he’ll look to get to the Super Bowl for the first time in his career, after stalling out in the NFC Championship with the Minnesota Vikings, who traded him this offseason.

“I’ll definitely think about it when the season is over. Hopefully it’s not over no time soon,” he said. “I kind of been putting that on the back burner and putting my thoughts on anything like that on the back burner just to kind of stay in the moment and relish in the moment. Because more importantly I don’t want this moment to pass me by.”

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs kick off at 6:40 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium this Sunday.