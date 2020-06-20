It’ll take some time getting used to seeing Stefon Diggs in anything other than a Minnesota Vikings uniform.

The superstar receiver was sent to the Buffalo Bills in a wild trade this off-season. Diggs’ relationship with Minnesota and growing frustrations with quarterback Kirk Cousins proved to be the nail in the coffin.

As for the Bills, adding Diggs gives youngster Josh Allen the explosive weapon he needs in the passing game. Buffalo now enters the 2020 season as the favorite to win the AFC East given the uncertainty in New England.

Bills fans are drooling over Diggs’ latest workout video in which he’s wearing a team helmet for the first time. Reality is starting to settle in a bit for Bills fans everywhere.

.@stefondiggs in a Bills helmet is gonna take some getting used to 🤯 pic.twitter.com/OVV1PNhdlO — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) June 20, 2020

The Maryland alum spent his first five years in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings. Diggs caught 365 passes for 4,623 yards and 30 touchdowns during that span. Many believe Stefon Diggs could have his best year yet this upcoming season.

The Bills aren’t exactly deep at the receiver position. Buffalo WR John Brown led the team in receptions (72), receiving yards (1,060) and receiving touchdowns (six) in 2019. Diggs will likely take over as the Bills’ No. 1 receiver and could put up massive numbers with Allen at quarterback.

If the Bills’ offense can improve this upcoming season – which many predict it will – they will be one of the top contenders in the AFC.

[Bleacher Report]