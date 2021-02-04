Stefon Diggs Has A Message For The NFL’s MVP Voters

Stefon Diggs joined the Buffalo Bills in 2020 and quickly created one of the NFL’s best passing combinations with QB Josh Allen.

Diggs went on to lead the league in receptions and yards as the Bills reached the AFC Championship Game. And with the MVP announcement coming up, he’s advocating for Allen to get the coveted award.

“I feel like I had a different view from everybody,” Diggs told Good Morning Football. “(Allen) had an elite year, for me, coming from my perspective, seeing him grind, seeing the time he put in. Of course, he’s going to get lost in the traffic a little bit just because of those guys. People love Lamar Jackson, people love Aaron Rodgers, great talents, guys that have been playing some good ball as of a couple years…

“But he played some elite football and I just want people to appreciate it, appreciate some good quarterback play. Because he had a hell of a year and people are just going to like, don’t just forget about him now. He had a hell of a year. Please consider him as your MVP because he is mine.”

There’s definitely a case to be made for Josh Allen to receive some votes at least. He went 13-3 as a starter with 37 touchdowns and only 10 interceptions while completing 69.2-percent of his passes.

Allen also led Buffalo to two playoff wins and their first AFC Championship Game appearance since 1993. While he couldn’t finish the job and bring Buffalo to the Super Bowl, he has the Bills positioned for many more playoff runs in the years to come.

And with Stefon Diggs catching his passes, putting up MVP numbers should be no problem for Allen.

