Wednesday Injury Update For Bills WR Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs has given the Buffalo Bills a huge lift this season, after being traded by the Minnesota Vikings in the offseason. He’s been dealing with an injury, but it looks like he’ll be available once again for the AFC Championship.

Diggs has been playing through an oblique injury over the last few weeks. Even so, he’s posted back-to-back 100-yard games in the playoffs, and five in his last six games overall. He’s also scored a touchdown in each playoff game so far, wins over the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens.

The Bills will need to be as close to full strength as possible this weekend. They face the Kansas City Chiefs, one of the most explosive offenses in NFL history, led by Patrick Mahomes (assuming he is cleared to play after a stint in the concussion protocol.

With Josh Allen breaking out as an MVP-level player, Stefon Diggs posted career numbers in his first year as a Bill, posting highs in receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535). He has eight touchdowns in the regular season.

Cole Beasley has also had his best season with the Buffalo Bills this season, though he’s been hampered with a knee injury over the last few weeks. He’s now off the injury report, which is very good news for Buffalo.

Throw in the relatively recent return of John Brown from a lengthy injury, and the breakout of young receiver Gabriel Davis, and the Bills have one of the best groups of pass catchers in the NFL.

Sunday’s AFC Championship game kicks off at 6:40 p.m. ET. The Bills vs. Chiefs winner will play the winner of the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

