Stefon Diggs Has Brutally Honest Admission On Josh Allen

It is obvious that Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs have a strong connection in the passing game, but their bond manifests in more ways than big plays and touchdowns.

Like with all of his offensive teammates, Allen has a unique handshake he does with Diggs. But the quarterback did not create the gesture; his top wide receiver did.

At least, that’s what Diggs claims.

“No, I came to him,” Diggs told ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg. “I’m the cool one. He’s not the cool one. I came up with it.”

Diggs and Allen apparently have more than one version of their handshake. They break out a long one when they have more time and keep it short when necessary.

We’ll see which version the pair break out in the AFC divisional playoffs later today. The Bills and Chiefs will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET this evening on CBS.

The winner will move on to host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game next Sunday.