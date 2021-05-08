Stefon Diggs Reveals Significant Injury He Played Through During Playoffs

You can’t take anything away from the Buffalo Bills wide receivers. We knew about Cole Beasley playing on a broken leg during the playoffs, but star wideout Stefon Diggs battled through his own brutal injury late in the year.

Weeks after the Bills were knocked out of the playoffs by the Kansas City Chiefs, Beasley opened up about the injury. He dealt with a partially fractured fibula late in the year.

That effort really impressed Diggs, who on Friday took to Twitter to praise his teammate. “There’s not one wide receiver in the game that’ll disagree with me. Cole Beasley is like that!!!” he said.

“He played in the playoffs with a broken leg low key. Like I only know one another receiver thats done that,” he added, likely a reference to Terrell Owens during his Super Bowl run with the Philadelphia Eagles. As it turns out, Diggs had his own secret injury, and while it may not be a broken leg, it is pretty crazy that he played as well as he did considering it.

I had a torn oblique, I thought I was mentally tough. But BEES is really different ! — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) May 6, 2021

You wouldn’t know it based on the production that Stefon Diggs, who was in his first season with the Bills, had in three playoff games.

He caught six passes for 128 yards and a score in the first game against the Indianapolis Colts, a 27-24. He followed it up with 8/106/1 against the Baltimore Ravens, a 17-3 win, and he caught six passes for 77 yards in the 38-24 loss to the Chiefs.

The Buffalo Bills offense emerged as one of the NFL’s best in 2020, as quarterback Josh Allen took a leap to MVP candidacy, and Diggs continued to play like one of the best wide receivers in the game with his new team. They’ll be one of the favorites to reach the Super Bowl this coming season.