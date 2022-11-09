Stefon Diggs Reacts To Facing His Former Team

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter against the Washington Football Team at Highmark Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images) Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

In 2020, the Minnesota Vikings traded wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills for a plethora of draft picks. This turned out to be a beneficial move for both parties.

Diggs' production in Buffalo has been outstanding over the past two years. The Vikings, meanwhile, used the first-round pick they received from the Bills on star wideout Justin Jefferson.

On Sunday, Diggs and the Bills will square off against the Vikings.

When asked about facing his former team, Diggs said he had a great time in Minnesota. The reality is his stint with the franchise just ran its course.

"It just didn't work out," Diggs told reporters.

In his first year with the Bills, Diggs had 127 receptions for 1,535 yards and eight touchdowns. He quickly formed a strong relationship with Josh Allen.

Fast forward to the 2022 season, and Diggs already has 60 catches for 857 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Vikings will need to contain Diggs this Sunday if they want to improve their record to 8-1.