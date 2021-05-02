Stefon Diggs Responds To Funny Comment From Bills GM

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane got a few laughs at the 2021 NFL Draft when he joked about not having a fourth-round pick – which he used in part to trade for Pro Bowl wideout Stefon Diggs.

“I’m finally done paying for Stefon Diggs,” Beane joked. “Glad it’s over.”

On Sunday, Diggs found out what Beane said and seemed to take it in good spirits. Taking to Twitter, Diggs thanked Beane for getting him out of Minnesota and said that he’s forever grateful to him for it.

“if it wasn’t for Beane my ass would still be in the sota,” Diggs joked. “me and him forever locked in”

Stefon Diggs quickly rewarded the Bills GM with one of the greatest seasons for a receiver in franchise history. He had a franchise record 127 receptions for 1,535 yards and eight touchdowns, earning First-Team All-Pro honors.

Diggs was a big reason the Bills had the No. 2 offense in the league and won their first AFC East title in over 25 years. Then in the postseason, he had another 20 receptions for over 300 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Getting Diggs was a pretty big investment though. He cost Beane a first-, fifth- and sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, plus the fourth from this year.

But given that the Vikings went 7-9 and missed the playoffs this past year, it’s looks like the Bills won this trade.

Will Stefon Diggs finish his career with the Buffalo Bills?