Stefon Diggs Reveals Bold Goal For His NFL Career

If you shoot for the stars, you might just land on the moon. Buffalo Bills wideout Stefon Diggs clearly understands that concept.

Last season, Diggs had 127 receptions for 1,535 yards and eight touchdowns in his first year with the Bills. His chemistry with Josh Allen was undeniable, as the two formed a lethal duo in the passing game.

While a trip to the AFC Championship Game this past season was certainly a step in the right direction for Diggs and the Bills, the All-Pro wide receiver is hopeful that he can start putting some Super Bowl rings on his fingers.

During an interview with Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News, Diggs revealed that his goal is to finish his NFL career with five Super Bowl rings.

“I haven’t reached the mountain top yet. I always aim high. I want five Super Bowl rings,” Diggs said, via the Buffalo News. “I want the Hall of Fame. I want the glory. I believe I’m a champion. But, more so, I want to carry some people along with me. I want my brother, Trevon, to have a good career. I want to give my mom a place where she can be comfortable. I want to give people jobs. I want to do more for D.C., my city. The mountain top isn’t just for football; it’s for life in general. The more people I can help – that’s when I’ll look back and know I made a difference.” Those are lofty goals, but Diggs is in the right situation and could potentially win his first Super Bowl as early as the 2021 season. Diggs has made two conference championship games over the course of his career. After losing to the Kansas City Chiefs this past season, he was seen on the sidelines watching them celebrate with the Lamar Hunt Trophy. Since almost every key player from last year’s Bills team is still on the roster, they should be consider a title contender this fall. Buffalo will try to avenge last season’s loss to Kansas City and punch its first ticket to the Super Bowl since 1993.