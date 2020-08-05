Stefon Diggs Reveals His 1st Thought After Trade To Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills gave up a first-round pick in order to bring star wideout Stefon Diggs into the fold, and Diggs is happy to be a part of the team.

Speaking to Bills Live, Diggs was asked what he thought about being traded. While he admitted he doesn’t know a whole lot about Buffalo, the first thing that came to his mind was QB Josh Allen.

“The first thing I thought about was Josh Allen,” Diggs said. “Then I started thinking about the defense they have here. So I didn’t really know too much. But I went in with the mindset of ‘I’m excited.'”

There’s little doubt that Diggs’ presence can only be a plus for the polarizing Buffalo Bills quarterback. Allen went 10-6 as a starter this past year while completing 58.8-percent of his passes for 3,089 yards and 20 touchdowns.

But downfield accuracy has been one of the biggest complaints people have about Allen. Per ProFootballReference, over 20-percent of his throws were off-target in 2019. That’s worse than a number of starting QBs who struggled mightily last season.

Buffalo made the playoffs at 10-6, but could not outduel Deshaun Watson and the Texans in the first round.

The team has devoted its offseason to building more pieces around Allen so he can succeed, with Stefon Diggs being their biggest investment by far.

Will Stefon Diggs be a difference-maker for the Bills in 2020?