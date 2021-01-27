Stefon Diggs Reveals His Mindset After Championship Game Loss

Stefon Diggs’ quest for a first Super Bowl appearance hit another snag this past week when the Buffalo Bills lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

But the Bills star wide receiver is keeping his head held high heading into the offseason. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Diggs said he’s feeling “inspired” and “motivated” after his team lost.

Diggs felt bad about coming up short after giving it everything he had. He finished by offering thanks to his teammates, coaches and fans for a great first year in Buffalo.

“Feeling inspired feeling motivated.. yea that shit hurt but it’s going hurt when you give it everything you got and come up short,” Diggs wrote. “To my teammates,coaches, & bills mafia Thank you ❤️💙 yaw made my first year in Buffalo truly special.”

Stefon Diggs enjoyed his best season as a pro in his first season with the Bills. He caught a league-leading 127 passes for a 1,535 yards and eight touchdowns. For his efforts, he made his first Pro Bowl and was named First-Team All-Pro.

Diggs was a huge contributor to Buffalo’s playoff victories over the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens too. He had six catches for 128 yards and a touchdown against Indy, and eight catches for 106 yards and a score against Baltimore.

2020 was the year Stefon Diggs cemented himself as one of the truly elite wide receivers in the game. We’ll have to wait and see if he can get Buffalo over the hump in 2021.

Will Diggs have better or worse numbers in 2021?