Stefon Diggs Reveals Why He Was Flossing On The Bench

Stefon Diggs went viral for his oral hygiene-themed display on the bench on Sunday afternoon.

The Buffalo Bills dominated the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon, winning 56-26. Diggs had another good game, catching seven passes for 76 yards.

The game was so easy for Buffalo on Sunday that Diggs was able to get in some dental work on the bench.

A video of Diggs flossing went viral on social media.

Stefon Diggs 𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 flossing on the bench 😁🦷 @stefondiggs pic.twitter.com/gQyKqYb4T3 — ESPN (@espn) January 3, 2021

Diggs, who might be a first-team All-Pro at wide receiver this season, took to Twitter following the game to explain what he was doing.

“Practicing good hygiene…” the Bills wide receiver tweeted on Sunday evening. “Everybody know how the orange slices be.”

Practicing good hygiene… Everybody know how the orange slices be. https://t.co/HgdgCUH0Xa — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) January 4, 2021

The Bills’ next opponent will probably be a lot tougher than the Dolphins were.

Buffalo is scheduled to face Indianapolis in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. The Bills and the Colts are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Saturday afternoon.

The Bills head into the first round of the playoffs as a 7-point favorite over the Colts. Buffalo looks primed for a deep playoff run this season, but Indianapolis has been feisty this year.