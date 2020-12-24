Stefon Diggs Shares Reaction To First ‘Bills Mafia’ Experience

The Spun

Stefon Diggs warms up before a game.

In the NFL, there are generally winners and losers of a trade, but that wasn’t the case for one key trade this year.

The Minnesota Vikings traded star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills for a package of picks. Minnesota then used a first-round pick from the Bills on former LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Both wide receivers are having incredible seasons. Diggs finally has the opportunity to be the No. 1 target on his team and he’s making good on that as he leads the league in receptions.

While some players – ahem, Antonio Brown – have made it clear they don’t want to go to Buffalo, Diggs is flourishing. In fact, he recently had his first run-in with Bills Mafia and couldn’t believe it.

“They were talking about it the whole plane ride home,” Diggs said. “I was like ‘man there’s probably not that many people here.’ It’s just talk. Then I got off the plane was like GOD DAMN that’s a lot of people.”

The Bills have unquestionably one of the best fanbases in all of sports and that is on full display each and every season.

However, with the team’s recent success, Bills Mafia has stepped it up a few notches. In a time where fans haven’t been able to attend games, Bills fans are still making their voices heard this season.


