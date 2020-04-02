Bills GM Comments On Trade For WR Stefon Diggs

The Buffalo Bills have a big opportunity in front of them. The team has made the playoffs two of the last three seasons under a strong young head coach in Sean McDermott, has its franchise quarterback in Josh Allen. This offseason, they made the bold move of trading for a legitimate star wide receiver, acquiring Stefon Diggs from the Minnesota Vikings.

Diggs had made his discontent in Minnesota pretty clear during the season. He is coming off of career highs in yardage with 1,130, and took a big leap forward in yards per catch, going from a flat 10 in 2018 to 17.9 in 2019. Paired with Josh Allen’s big arm, we could see some long scores in the future.

It didn’t come without significant cost. After the Arizona Cardinals stole DeAndre Hopkins from the Houston Texans for way below market value, Diggs was dealt for closer to what you expect for a player his caliber. The Vikings receive the No. 22 overall pick in the first round, along with fifth and sixth-rounders in exchange for Diggs and a seventh.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane acknowledges that he gave up a decent amount to get Diggs. It makes sense if the team was going to likely go with a wide receiver in a draft littered with talented ones anyway. Diggs is a more proven commodity, even if some of the 2020 prospects have a chance to reach that level.

GM Brandon Beane on Diggs trade: Wanted to find someone opposite John Brown to pair w/Cole Beasley…felt like with current offseason to get WR they needed they would have to trade up in first round…Diggs is the first round pick #Bills — Maddy Glab (@MadGlab) April 2, 2020

Buffalo has done a very good job of finding useful players to plug in and get the most out of Allen’s talents. Last year, John Brown caught 72 balls for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns. Beasley had 67 catches for 778 yards and six scores as well.

Brown’s season was a career high, while it was the second most yards Beasley had in his career. Both were in their first seasons in Buffalo.

Now, they have a top flight receiver joining them in Stefon Diggs. With Tom Brady out of the division, the Bills could be a team to watch in 2020.

[Maddy Glab]