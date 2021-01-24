Terry Bradshaw has never been one to shy away from a controversial take. He proved that narrative to be true during this afternoon’s pregame show for FOX Sports.

When previewing tonight’s showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, the Hall of Famer made a bold claim about Josh Allen.

“There is not a better arm in the NFL than Josh Allen,” Bradshaw said during FOX’s pregame show.

Terry Bradshaw says: "There is not a better arm in the NFL than Josh Allen." pic.twitter.com/b3djCpOE2c — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 24, 2021

Patrick Mahomes might have something to say about this later tonight.

No one can deny Allen’s arm talent, especially after seeing all the success he had this season. However, Mahomes has shown that he can make throws that most quarterbacks can only dream of.

Allen deserves to be in the conversation for “best arm in the NFL,” but to say that he is definitely above the rest of the field in that category seems like a stretch.

There are simply too many great quarterbacks in this league, such as Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson. So sure, Allen might have the strongest arm out of that group, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best.

All that being said, Allen could strengthen Bradshaw’s claim by outperforming Mahomes in the AFC Championship game tonight.