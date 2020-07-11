The 5 NFL QBs Who Threw The Worst Passes In 2019

While the NFL is certainly shifting over to an era where quarterbacks need to have some sort of mobility, accuracy is still one of the most important traits. It appears there were five quarterbacks in the league last season that struggled to throw a catchable ball.

Pro Football Focus recently revealed the five quarterbacks with the highest percentage of uncatchable passes during the 2019 season. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen claimed the top spot, as his uncatchable pass rate was at 27 percent.

Jacoby Brissett, Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston all found themselves in a tie with a 24 percent uncatchable pass rate. All three quarterbacks are expected to be backups this season, as the Colts, Cowboys and Saints all have much better options under center right now.

Rounding out the top five is Case Keenum, who signed a three-year deal with the Cleveland Browns this offseason. Keenum struggled mightily with the Washington Redskins, throwing just 11 touchdowns in eight starts.

These QB's had the highest % of uncatchable passes in 2019 pic.twitter.com/hArx4LBZPk — PFF (@PFF) July 10, 2020

Allen is the only quarterback from this group that is listed as his team’s starter for the 2020 season. Though he isn’t very accurate, the Wyoming product can provide a spark on offense with his legs.

Buffalo acquired more help on offense for Allen this offseason, adding Stefon Diggs to their roster. He should make life much easier for Allen.

Brissett, Dalton, Keenum and Winston might see time at some point this season, but that would most likely mean an injury occurred to their respective team’s starter.