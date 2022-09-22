The Bills Had 4 Players Miss Practice On Thursday

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: A detail view of a Buffalo Bills helmet is seen on a cooler during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills are a little banged up on the defensive side of the ball heading into this weekend.

Four Buffalo defenders missed Thursday's practice, the team announced. Cornerback Dane Jackson is still dealing with the aftereffects of Monday night's scary hit, while safeties Jordan Poyer (foot) and Micah Hyde (neck) were also held out.

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who is dealing with a hamstring issue, also did not participate.

On the good news front, tight end Dawson Knox practiced on a limited basis after not doing any work on Wednesday.

Also, wide receiver Gabe Davis, who did not play Monday night due to an ankle injury, said he will definitely play this week against the Miami Dolphins.

The Bills and Dolphins will face off Sunday afternoon in a battle between 2-0 teams. The winner will have an early lead in the AFC East.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.