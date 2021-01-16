There Are 2 More NFL Playoff Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

The NFL playoff schedule rolls on this weekend with two games on Saturday and two more games on Sunday.

In the Wild Card round, the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams pulled off two notable upsets to set up No. 1 seed vs. No. 6 seed matchups in the AFC and NFC.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took down the Washington Football Team and the New Orleans Saints dispatched the Chicago Bears to set up a third meeting between Drew Brees and Tom Brady this season. Brees won the first two meetings handily.

Two notable quarterbacks in Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson found their first playoff wins last weekend, but only one will get their second today.

Here’s a look at the schedule for Saturday:

Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams at 4:35 p.m. ET on FOX

Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Raves at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC

Green Bay enters as the heavy favorite. MVP-frontrunner Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams will have their hands full though. The Rams boast the league’s No. 1 defense with shutdown corner Jalen Ramsey and star defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

In the night game, the Bills enter as a slight favorite. Buffalo will host just over 6,000 fans, but if last weekend’s win over the Indianapolis Colts was any indication they’ll be loud enough to give the Ravens a few problems.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens overcame a 10-point first-half deficit over the Tennessee Titans last weekend. Jackson exercised a few demons – and the entire Titans defense – en route to a 20-13 win.

Only a few more hours to go.