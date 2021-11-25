There Are 3 NFL Games Today – Here’s The Thanksgiving Schedule

NFL fans are in for a treat this Thanksgiving, as this year’s schedule features three intriguing matchups.

The action kicks off with an NFC North showdown between the Bears and Lions. While their records may not be great, there’ll be plenty of fans tuning in because Bears coach Matt Navy’s job might just be on the line.

Following the Bears-Lions game is an interconference matchup between the Cowboys and Raiders. There’s a good chance we could see shootout, especially if Dak Prescott and Derek Carr play well.

Capping things off is a showdown between two teams that desperately need a win, the Bills and Saints. Buffalo is coming off a blowout loss to Indianapolis. New Orleans, meanwhile, is currently on a three-game losing streak.

The Saints will be shorthanded tonight, as Marcus Davenport, Alvin Kamara and Ryan Ramczyk have all been ruled out.

Here are the kickoff times and TV channels for the three games:

Bears vs. Lions at 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX Raiders vs. Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS Bills vs. Saints at 8:20 p.m. on NBC

The Bills-Saints game will be called by Mike Tirico and Saints legend Drew Brees. The team will honor the future Hall of Famer at halftime.

It’s going to be an exciting Thanksgiving for NFL fans.