There's "Insane" Weather At NFL's Thursday Night Game

The elements might have an impact on tonight's AFC East showdown between Buffalo and New England.

It's going to be cold, but another aspect of the weather reportedly could play a bigger role. According to reporters on the scene, the wind is whipping around Gillette Stadium.

"It is so windy right now in Foxboro," WKBW's Matthew Bove tweeted. "These gusts are insane."

Last year, these two teams met on an especially windy night in Orchard Park, and the Patriots won despite Mac Jones only throwing three passes.

We don't think that's a realistic blueprint for victory tonight. New England's defense against Josh Allen will be critical, but the Pats are going to have to move the ball and score some points as well.

Buffalo (8-3) is tied with Miami atop the AFC East. New England, meanwhile, is 6-5 and in last place in the division but still very much involved in the playoff chase.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime.