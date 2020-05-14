Tony Romo Hosting Special NFL Show With 3 Quarterbacks

As sports are on hold, networks have had to get creative in their programming. CBS Sports is turning to its popular former quarterback Tony Romo for a new show.

Romo will be hosting a half-hour special on Sunday, May 24. In The Huddle with Tony Romo, will have the former Cowboys QB discussing the sport with three young New York quarterbacks. Giants QB Daniel Jones, Jets QB Sam Darnold, and Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen will join him for the discussion.

Tracy Wolfson will host the special, according to Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy. It should provide a pretty interesting look into big seasons for all three players. Given Romo’s early success as a game analyst for CBS, he should have some great insight as well.

Allen and Darnold are entering their third years in the NFL. Daniel Jones just wrapped up his rookie season, supplanting two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning. It should be a cool half-hour of football talk.

Like just about everything else in public life right now, the special was shot via video chat. CBS released a quick preview of the special.

“IN THE HUDDLE WITH TONY ROMO will feature Romo talking with the three young quarterbacks about the X’s and O’s of the position, the difficulties of preparing for next season in a “virtual off-season” setting, making the leap from being a first-year quarterback to the second year, and second-year to the third, as well as show a different side of their lives on and off-the-field as an NFL quarterback,” reads the CBS release on the show.

Josh Allen has probably had the most early success in his career so far. The former Wyoming quarterback led the Bills to the playoffs in his second season. With Tom Brady out of New England, the Bills will try and win the AFC East for the first time since 1995, when the Indianapolis Colts were also in the division. The Patriots have won it every year since 2008.

Darnold and Jones are trying to take big steps forward as well, in their third and second NFL seasons, respectively.

[Viacom CBS]