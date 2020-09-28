Tony Romo Loves What Josh Allen Said After Sunday’s Win

The Buffalo Bills had arguably the craziest win in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL regular season.

Buffalo improved to 3-0 on the season with a home win over the Los Angeles Rams. However, the game was much closer than it should have been. The Bills blew a 28-3 lead at home to the Rams, but scored a late touchdown to secure the victory.

Following the game, Bills quarterback Josh Allen admitted that you can’t blow leads like that and expect to have success in the National Football League.

“Make no mistake, we’re happy,” Allen told NBC Sports’ Peter King.

“Excuse my language: I’m pissed off how we allowed the 28-3 lead to dwindle there. I take that very personal.”

Tony Romo is a big fan of that answer. Allen worked with the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback in the offseason, wanting to get better heading into the 2020 season. He’s certainly done that, playing at an MVP level through three games.

“That’s better than a good answer,” Romo said of Allen’s postgame comment to King. “It shows that he has a very high standard of excellence. That’s the quarterback I want. When we talked this offseason, he forcefully asked me: ‘How can I be better?’ That’s what you want out of the quarterback of your football team.”

Bills fans have to be pretty stoked with their quarterback right now.

Buffalo is set to attempt to move to 4-0 on the season on Sunday, taking on the Raiders in Las Vegas. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on CBS.