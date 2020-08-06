The Spun

Tre’Davious White Has Message For Fans Amid Opt-Out Speculation

Bills players celebrate in the first half against the Steelers.PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 15: Tre'Davious White #27 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the game at Heinz Field on December 15, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, there were rumblings about several big-name players considering opting out of the 2020 season. Then on Wednesday, Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White admit that he’s not sure if he’ll play this fall.

Buffalo has championship aspirations this season in large part because of its defense. Sean McDermott’s defense is capable of being one of the best units in the league because of White. The LSU product has turned into an elite man-to-man cornerback.

With speculation rising about White’s decision, the All-Pro cornerback went on Twitter to address his future. He made it clear that opting out of the season to protect his family’s health would be honorable, not selfish.

“Crazy that me choosing my family’s wellbeing over a game comes with so called fans attacking and questioning me and saying I’m selfish,” White wrote on Twitter. “No you guys are selfish for thinking that football is bigger than life. Oh by the way my girl’s grandfather passed from COVID. You understand now?”

White opting out of the 2020 season would be anything but selfish. He’s in line for a new deal, and sitting out could hurt his chances of receiving a massive extension.

Last season, White led the NFL with six interceptions. The former first-round pick also had 58 tackles, two forced fumbles and a sack.

We’ve already seen household names like Dont’a Hightower and C.J. Mosley opt out of the season, but there’s no question that White would be the biggest name to sit out if he goes that route.

The deadline for players to opt out of the upcoming season is today at 4 p.m. ET.


