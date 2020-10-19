Troy Aikman Says 1 NFL QB Has Strongest Arm He’s Ever Seen

A couple of former Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks are extremely high on Buffalo Bills starter Josh Allen.

The Bills quarterback sought out advice from former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo earlier this year. Allen has taken that advice from Romo and ran with it, as he’s playing like an MVP so far this season.

“Josh could throw a football really well,” Romo told Peter King. “I just wanted him technically to do it better.”

Allen expanded on the advice Romo gave him earlier this summer.

“I talked to Tony Romo for a couple hours at the Super Bowl,” Allen said, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “And I got to talking with him about mechanics and keeping your head on the same plane, same axis, and kind of rotating around it, keeping your left arm super tight, and finding a way to throw the same exact way out of any position, whether your feet are set or not. That’s really been paying off. It’s been a good thing for me, and it’s gonna continue to be something I’ll work on.”

Romo isn’t the only former Cowboys star impressed with Allen, either.

Former Dallas quarterback Troy Aikman said on Sunday night that Allen has the strongest arm he’s ever seen.

Two of the biggest arms in the NFL will face off on Monday night.

Allen and the Bills are scheduled to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. E.T. on FOX.