Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver was arrested last night in Houston. Oliver was charged with DWI and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

The 22-year-old Oliver was reportedly found with an open beer between his legs and failed a field sobriety test. He also had a pistol in his car. Oliver was one of four NFL players taken into custody on Saturday.

Now, footage of Oliver’s arrest has leaked, courtesy of Scott J. Engle of MontgomeryCountyPoliceReporter.com. The video was shared on Twitter by NFL reporter Dov Kleiman.

In the clip below, you can see Oliver going through the standard field sobriety test. He’s asked to walk a straight line and balance on one leg, and a polic offer shines a light into his eyes. At the end of the video, Oliver is put in handcuffs.

He was transferred to a hospital for a mandatory blood draw before being booked at Montgomery County Jail.

The No. 9 overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft, Oliver put together a strong rookie campaign in Buffalo. In 16 games (nine starts), he recorded 43 tackles and five sacks.

The Bills have not released any specific comments on Oliver’s arrest, but did share the usual statement indicating they are “aware” of the matter.

“We are aware of the situation and we are gathering more information,” the statement read. “We will have no further comment at this point.”