Video: Bills RB Zack Moss Suffers Nasty Leg Injury

The Buffalo Bills lost a key piece of their backfield during their home Wild Card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Early in the fourth quarter, rookie running back Zack Moss went down to the ground in pain after a six-yard carry. The Bills ballcarrier took a hard hit to the lower leg as he was being tackled, causing what looked like a nasty injury.

Moss remained on the field for a few minutes before he was eventually carted off. Buffalo declared him doubtful to return.

The rookie running back totaled 47 yards from scrimmage before leaving the game, helping give the Bills the lead at home against the Colts.

Thoughts for my guy Zack Moss #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/hHLQCXOUP6 — Bills Run Deep (@BillsRunDeep2) January 9, 2021

Although it’s unlikely that Moss will return to Saturday’s game, hopefully the injury won’t be as serious as it looked.

However, if the Bills rookie can’t return for the remainder of the playoffs, Buffalo could struggle on the ground. Moss burst onto the scene in 2020, clearly establishing himself as the team’s No. 2 running back back. He scurried for 481 yards and four touchdowns on 112 carries during the regular season. Alongside Devin Singletary, Moss helped contribute to a steady ground game for the Bills that helped lead them into the postseason.

Now, he’ll find himself sidelined for the immediate future.

The Bills still lead the Colts, 27-24 late in the fourth quarter. Tune-in to CBS to catch the remainder of the highly anticipated Wild Card match-up.