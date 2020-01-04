Video: ESPN, Officials Botched A Play During Texans-Bills Game

It’s been a blunder-filled season for NFL officiating. Saturday’s AFC Wild Card Playoff contest between the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans featured one of the most perplexing calls of the year.

On the second half opening kickoff, Texans’ return man DeAndre Carter extended his arms horizontally – a fairly common ‘fair catch’ signal – before catching the ball in the end-zone. Carter, after possessing the football, then proceeded to toss the ball to the end-zone referee.

The official didn’t blow the whistle and quickly jumped away from the ball, indicating it was still a live play. The Bills’ kickoff team hustled down the field to grab the ball in the end-zone for a score.

As the play was happening, ESPN simultaneously cut away to a sideline report from Lisa Salters. Salters quickly recognized the on-field commotion as the crowd started to erupt after the Bills’ touchdown. She proceeded to cut her report short to pay attention to the game.

This is one of the most bizarre moments in NFL playoff broadcast history pic.twitter.com/SAMeNGh4rI — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 4, 2020

ESPN finally cut back to the action a few moments later. It was a bizarre series of events.

Fortunately, the officials gathered together and eventually called the play a Texans’ touch-back, giving Houston the possession at the Bills’ 25-yard line. Buffalo’s score came off the board as a result.

It’s been a ugly officiating performance. At least the referees ended up overturning the ruling on the field.