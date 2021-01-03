Video: Incredible Punt By The Bills Is Going Viral

The Buffalo Bills closed out their regular season on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Sean McDermott and Josh Allen already locked up a playoff spot but wanted to end the campaign on a high note.

The Bills got off to a lethargic start against the stout Miami defense on Sunday. Through the first quarter, Buffalo struggled to get rolling and fell behind by a field goal early.

Finally, the Bills had a highlight reel play, but not from Allen and the offense. Rather, the top notch moment came from punter Corey Bojorquez.

Late in the first quarter on 4th and 4, Buffalo trotted out the punt unit. Bojorquez took the snap and booted the kick from his own 35-yard-line to the Dolphins seven. The ball skipped sideways and went out of bounds at the Miami 1, locking the Dolphins deep in their own territory to start their next offensive drive.

Essentially, Bojorquez executed the perfect coffin corner punt.

Corey Bojorquez quickly playing himself into franchise tag territory pic.twitter.com/volB5kN7rF — buffalo sport man (@kylebsbuffalo) January 3, 2021

McDermott couldn’t have asked for a better special teams play than that. The Dolphins next drive went just seven yards before they had to send the ball back to Buffalo.

Since the punt, Allen broke through for the Bills and connected with Isaiah McKenzie for a touchdown. The score gave Buffalo a narrow lead in the first half. It’s expected that McDermott will eventually sit some of his starters down to rest for the playoffs, but that hadn’t happened early on in the second quarter.

The Dolphins will look to mount a comeback as Brian Flores and Tua Tagovailoa hope to squeeze their way into the playoffs. If Miami wins, they’re in.

Tune-in to Bills vs. Dolphins on CBS.