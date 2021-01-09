Video: Josh Allen Throws Ridiculous TD Pass vs. Colts

Bills quarterback Josh Allen made it look easy on Buffalo’s first scoring drive against the Colts Saturday afternoon.

The Colts got on the board first thanks to a 30-yard field goal late in the first quarter. It didn’t take long for Allen and the Bills to respond.

On the third play of the following Bills’ drive, the Wyoming alum hit Stefon Diggs over the middle for a 37-yard chunk play. Just a few plays later, the Bills offense found itself just three yards from the end-zone.

Facing a second-and-goal from the Colts’ three-yard line, the Bills drew up an incredible trick play. It began when Allen tucked the ball and went right with what looked to be a quarterback power. Allen remained behind the line of scrimmage the entire time, though. Just as the Colts defense closed in, Allen shot-put the ball to a wide-open Dawson Knox in the end-zone for six.

Check out Allen’s ridiculous touchdown pass.

Josh Allen is entering Patrick Mahomes’ territory. He’s not there yet, but he’s without a doubt one of the most exciting players in the NFL.

Allen’s arm strength and improvisation skills is a match made in heaven. We’ve seen those two skills become vastly important in today’s NFL.

Allen will need to keep making highlight plays Saturday afternoon to beat the Colts and advance to the divisional round.

Tune into CBS to catch the rest of the action. The Bills currently lead the Colts 7-3 in the second quarter.