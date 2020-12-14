Video: Josh Allen’s NSFW Pregame Speech Is Going Viral

The Spun

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Sunday night.ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills enters the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Bills Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Josh Allen did not hold back when talking to his teammates before Sunday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Buffalo Bills defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers, 26-15, on Sunday night. Buffalo handed Pittsburgh its second loss of the season.

Allen gave his teammates a NSFW pump-up speech before kickoff on Sunday evening.

“Let them do all the talking, all the f–king dancing. We f–king work,” Allen said.

The Bills were not happy with Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster dancing on the Buffalo midfield logo on Sunday night.

“That turns you up a little bit. Gets you a second itch to play with some extra fire,” Bills safety Jordan Poyer said of JuJu’s dancing.

The Steelers wide receiver was seen dancing at midfield before Sunday night’s game.

Clearly, the Bills players used JuJu’s pregame dancing as extra motivation for Sunday night’s game. And it worked, as Buffalo took down Pittsburgh for their biggest win of the season.

The Bills improved to 10-3 on the year with Sunday night’s win, while Pittsburgh dropped to 11-2 with the loss.

Buffalo might be emerging as the biggest threat to take down the Chiefs in the AFC come playoff time.


