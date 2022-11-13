Video: Josh Allen's Reaction To Overtime Loss Is Going Viral

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills signals towards the sideline during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images) Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Josh Allen's interception in the red zone with less than two minutes remaining in overtime sealed a 33-30 loss for the Buffalo Bills.

It was the fourth red zone interception for Allen in the last two weeks and the third-straight game with two interceptions for the star signal caller. Allen remains one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the league, but his penchant for coughing up the ball has to be a concern for Bills fans.

Immediately following the loss, Allen was caught by the FOX cameras expressing his frustrations by slamming his helmet to the turf.

The Bills have now lost back-to-back games to fall to 6-3. They're technically in third place in the AFC East, with the 7-3 Miami Dolphins leading the way and the 6-3 New York Jets owning the tiebreaker over Buffalo.

There's still half a season to play, and plenty of time for Allen to shake off the turnover bug that has been troubling him lately.

If he can't though, the Bills' chances of winning an elusive Super Bowl will be greatly reduced.