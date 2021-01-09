Video: Officials Make Very Controversial Call During Bills-Colts Game

On Saturday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts faced off in a Wild Card matchup between legitimate AFC contenders.

The Colts jumped out to an early lead and could have taken a 17-7. Indianapolis went for it on a fourth-and-goal and failed to score. Buffalo then took advantage, going on a 96-yard drive for a touchdown.

The Bills continued to roll over the rest of the first half an into the third quarter. Star quarterback Josh Allen and company looked to be cruising to a win, but the Colts fought back.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Colts had the ball with just over 30 second left in the quarter. Colts quarterback Philip Rivers found wide receiver Zach Pascal for a first down, but Pascal appeared to fumble the ball.

He was called down by the officials on the field, but video replay appeared to show him off the ground when a fumble occurred.

Instead of reversing the play, though, the officials stayed with the call on the field.

Here’s the play.

The refs ruled this no fumble, did they get it right?

The refs ruled this no fumble, did they get it right?

Longtime NFL official Mike Perreira made it clear that the correct call should have been a fumble, with a clear recovery by the Bills.

“I was watching that play here in the studios and to me that was a fumble and should’ve been a recovery by Buffalo,” he said on Twitter.

In the end, it didn’t come back to haunt Buffalo as the Bills won the game 27-24.