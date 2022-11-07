Video Shows How Josh Allen Suffered Injury On Sunday

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 12: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen came out of yesterday's game against the New York Jets with an injury to his throwing elbow.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott was guarded about what Allen might be dealing with on Monday, telling reporters his elbow is still being evaluated. ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported that Allen is being evaluated for a UCL injury and possible related nerve damage.

While we wait for more news on Allen's arm, here's a look at the play he appeared to get hurt on.

It happened on the Bills' final possession, when Jets defensive end Bryce Huff hit Allen and hyperextended his throwing arm while finishing off a strip-sack.

Allen could be seen shaking his throwing hand after the final two plays of the game. If he is forced to miss an extended period of time, backup Case Keenum will have to step in.

Obviously, the Bills are praying for the best. Buffalo can ill afford to have Allen out of the lineup as it continues its championship chase.