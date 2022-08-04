Von Miller, Bills Fans Story Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JUNE 15: Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills during Bills mini camp on June 15, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images) Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Von Miller apparently had a tough time adjusting to one thing at the start of his first training camp with the Buffalo Bills: his living arrangements.

In particular, Miller made a passing comment about the lack of toilet paper quality at Bills camp. In response, Buffalo fans have apparently been sending the future Hall of Famer toilet paper in bulk.

"Football fans are great but Bills Mafia is different," Miller said on Thursday. "I made one comment last week about the toilet paper at training camp and they haven’t stopped mailing me different kinds of toilet paper and plant-based wipes."

Not surprisingly, Bills Mafia is loving these comments and taking pride in their thoroughness.

"We are like that overbearing mom that keeps checking in on their kids at school," said one fan.

"So essentially #BillsMafia is more efficient than FEMA," added another.

Since being drafted in 2011, Miller has won two Super Bowls with two different franchises, including with the Rams last season.

He's seen a lot in his decade-plus in the NFL, but Bills Mafia has still found a way to stand out.