Look: Von Miller Has Message For Fans After Season-Ending Injury News

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills rushes the quarterback during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images) Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

The Bills announced on Wednesday that Von Miller will miss the rest of the 2022 season. He had surgery to repair an ACL injury on Tuesday.

Miller underwent exploratory surgery on Tuesday when doctors discovered that he has a torn ACL. Initially, the Bills thought it was just a meniscus injury.

"Unfortunate situation, for Von, obviously, and our team. Care for him, obviously, like we would any player," Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters. "We know how much this means to him in terms of playing and being with the team, so we look forward to getting him back, obviously off the field for the rest of the season and his leadership, and we're certainly thinking about him as he recovers here."

Shortly after this news was announced, Miller went on social media to share a message to Bills fans.

"Bills Mafia, what's good. I'll be right back," Miller said. "Mentally, I couldn't be in a better spot, and I think that's the majority of it. Don't feel sorry for me. Don't say I hate it for you - none of that stuff, because I am good."

Miller wants fans to know that he won't blink during his recovery. In other words, he's ready to attack his rehab process.

Miller will finish this season with 21 total tackles, eight sacks and one forced fumble.

NFL fans around the country are wishing Miller a speedy recovery.